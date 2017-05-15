Mount Hope man arrested for alleged drug trafficking

A Mount Hope man was arrested on drug charges Monday evening. The Fayette County Sheriff's Department, along with Mount Hope Police have been investigating alleged drug trafficking at a home on Broad Street in Mount Hope. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found cash and drugs. Scott Thorne of Mount Hope was charged with a single felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver.

During the search at that residence, officers found several hundred dollars in cash, a firearm, prescription pills and what appears to be methamphetamine. Thorne was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on $25,000.00 bond.

Investigators said they have facilitated multiple controlled purchases of drugs out of this residence in recent weeks and additional charges will be pending in the near future.

This case remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.