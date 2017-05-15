McAuliffe announces grants for veterans to become teachers - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

McAuliffe announces grants for veterans to become teachers

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced a new grant to help military veterans become teachers.

The governor announced Friday that the state had received a $400,000 federal grant to help establish a new center at the College of William and Mary's school of education to guide and assist veterans and those poised to leave the military who are interested in being teachers.

Virginia has one of the largest veteran and military populations in the country, as well as a public school teacher shortage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.