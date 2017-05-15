Fayette County Woman Cited For Illegally Running a Dog Kennel - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County Woman Cited For Illegally Running a Dog Kennel

Posted: Updated:
By Joe Putrelo, Reporter
Connect
FAYETTE COUNTY -

A Fayette County woman is cited for illegally breeding and selling dogs.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department did not release the woman's name. She recently got a citation from deputies for breeding and selling dogs without a kennel license. 

Larry Harrah, Fayette County prosecuting attorney, said the woman took proper care of the dogs, but didn't know she needed to register herself as a breeder. 

"If we would've went and the animals were malnourished or in poor conditions regarding their shelter, or no food or something along those lines, then we absolutely would've taken a different stance," Harrah said.

Harrah told 59News the woman gave up around 30 dogs to the New River Humane Society.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.