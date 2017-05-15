Fayette County Woman Cited For Illegally Running a Dog Kennel

FAYETTE COUNTY -
A Fayette County woman is cited for illegally breeding and selling dogs.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department did not release the woman's name. She recently got a citation from deputies for breeding and selling dogs without a kennel license.
Larry Harrah, Fayette County prosecuting attorney, said the woman took proper care of the dogs, but didn't know she needed to register herself as a breeder.
"If we would've went and the animals were malnourished or in poor conditions regarding their shelter, or no food or something along those lines, then we absolutely would've taken a different stance," Harrah said.
Harrah told 59News the woman gave up around 30 dogs to the New River Humane Society.
Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.