Fayette County Woman Cited For Illegally Running a Dog Kennel

A Fayette County woman is cited for illegally breeding and selling dogs.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department did not release the woman's name. She recently got a citation from deputies for breeding and selling dogs without a kennel license.

Larry Harrah, Fayette County prosecuting attorney, said the woman took proper care of the dogs, but didn't know she needed to register herself as a breeder.

"If we would've went and the animals were malnourished or in poor conditions regarding their shelter, or no food or something along those lines, then we absolutely would've taken a different stance," Harrah said.

Harrah told 59News the woman gave up around 30 dogs to the New River Humane Society.

