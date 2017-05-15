Lifeguards Needed At Lincolnshire Park In Tazewell

Lifeguards are needed at the pool at Lincolnshire Park in Tazewell. We are told crews are getting ready to open the pool on the May 25, 2017. Currently they have 5 lifeguards, but would like to have at least 8. The pool is open everyday during the summer weather permitting. The hours of the pool are usually from 10 in the morning until 5:30 in the evening.

Tazewell Director of Parks and Recreation Ruben Rosado said, "If you are 16 years of age or older and you are certified in all lifeguard courses including AED and CPR and of course obviously the little things. You'll be outside so if you're not afraid of the sun, if you're not afraid of the bugs, and to get a little dirty when we need to clean."

Anyone who would like to apply can stop by town hall in Tazewell or Lincolnshire Park to get an application.