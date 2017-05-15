Roundtable Discussion Held In Bluefield With WV Attorney General On Topics Like The Opioid Addiction Epidemic

A roundtable discussion was held at Bluefield City Hall with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey along with local leaders on May 15, 2017 in Mercer County. One topic of discussion was the fight against the opioid epidemic. Taking a stand against the opioid epidemic is something city leaders and businesses owners in Southern West Virginia have in common. They all came together in Bluefield to talk about the next step as part of a roundtable discussion hosted by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Business owner Duane Caldwell who attended the event said he doesn't know what the solution is for the opioid addiction epidemic but he is glad the conversation is happening.

Caldwell said, "I'm glad to hear what they were saying about investigating doctors who write the prescriptions as well as the pharmacies who provide it to them."

For West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, it's all about coming up with ways to stop the next generation from becoming addicted.

Morrisey said, "We created the first ever substance abuse fighting unit in the Office of Attorney General. We have the largest pharmaceutical settlement in state history and most importantly, we're doing a lot to educate people, students, community leaders, seniors."

Morrisey said they are working on a brand new initiate that involves faith based substance abuse treatments.



Morrisey said, "This is just beginning. In different parts of the state, pastors coming together and working on an initiative that's going to have treatment options close to home. So, ideally we're going to build that into the state's help line and this is going to take some time."