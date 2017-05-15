Suspects in Recent Purse Snatchings in Custody

Monday afternoon, a woman was dragged behind a car after she refused to let go of her purse, when two suspects tried to grab her purse from a moving car as she was coming out of Hobby Lobby in Beckley.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office released the names of two suspects believed to be involved in the recent series of "purse snatchings" in the Beckley and MacArthur areas. The suspects are driving up to victims, grabbing their purse and speeding away.

Authorities have arrested Zachery Cernuto, 23, of Crab Orchard and James Lowe, 23, of Beckley. They are being held without bond on 2nd degree robbery charges.

Authorities also say be cautious of your surroundings at all times and keep your purse close to your body.