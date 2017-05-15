Update: Charleston Man Killed in Huntington Crash

UPDATE: 5/15/2017 @ 2:45 p.m.

A Charleston man was killed in a Huntington crash over the weekend.

According to a press release, around 2 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 11th Street and Madison Avenue in Huntington.

Three vehicles, including a taxi, collided at that location.

One vehicle rolled over. The four occupants of that vehicle were transported to the hospital. A passenger in that vehicle, Ronald Mannis, 44 of Charleston subsequently died from his injuries.

The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash, described as a black male, fled the scene on foot and is currently being sought.

The Huntington Police Department’s Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation which is ongoing.

UPDATE: 5/14/2017 at 9:00 p.m.

Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli has confirmed that one person has died as a result of the car crash earlier today.

Huntington Police will put out a release in the morning with more information.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 5/14/2017 at 2:30 p.m.

According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue.

One of the injuries appears to be life threatening.

Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.