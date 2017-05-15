Overnight house fire kills 7 in Akron, bodies removed from home

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating an overnight fatal house fire in Akron on Monday that resulted seven fatalities.

The fire was reported at 2:46 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire.

According to Lieutenant Sierjie Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home was structurally unsafe, so crews were not able to immediately enter the home to investigate.

During a press conference, the state Fire Marshal and other officials confirmed the number of deaths in the fire. Their identities have not been revealed.

Auditor's records list Angela Boggs and Dennis Huggins as the homeowners. Neighbors told officials that there were multiple family members that lived inside the house.

Fire investigators could not determine whether any smoke detectors were in the home, due to the severity of the fire. A neighboring house was also damaged by the heat from the flames.

The State Fire Marshal and local fire investigators will continue the investigation.

Monday's fire ties the deadliest fire in the city's history.