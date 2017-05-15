Young Child and Mother Attacked by Dog in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A young boy and his mother were attacked by a dog over the weekend in Chapmanville, WV.

According to West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment, the boy was attacked by the dog when the mom attempted to intervene. She was then also attacked by the same dog.

Troopers say that the two were transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries.

The boy was released from the hospital shortly after, but the mother is still being assessed.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Animal control has the dog in custody now, and there's currently no information regarding the breed of the dog.

Criminal charges are not expected to be filed.