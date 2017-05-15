WVDA says be aware of hay scam

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is warning the community to look out for scams directed at hay sellers. The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture sent the WVDA alerts regarding these types of scammers.

"We have seen scams like this in the past in West Virginia, so our goal is just to make sure the public is aware that these scams do exist," stressed Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

These scammers asks the seller to send more money than the hay is being sold for, then asks for them to wire the extra money to a separate location. Once the scammer has the wired money, the check bounces, leaving the seller to pay the owned amount to the bank.

If you do believe someone is attempting to scam you, please contact the department at 304-558-3200.

