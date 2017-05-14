Interstates Packed With Mother's Day Travelers

With the holiday comes traffic, so 59News found out how it's been for drivers traveling this Mother's Day.

Interstate-77 was packed headed south bound. But despite some delays, 59News spoke with out of state travelers about what they've enjoyed most as they pass through the area.

"It's a beautiful area, so that's why we like it," Carol Van Wagoner, Dayton, OH resident said.

"Well, last time we were here taking pictures in the fall of the surrounding vegetation, which was just really beautiful," Terry Hitt, her husband, added. "And so now I'll maybe take some more pictures in the spring. We'll see."

The amount of tourists coming through Southern West Virginia brought a positive economic impact. Dozens of people were at Tamarack eating and shopping.