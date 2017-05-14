Tamarack Holds Mother's Day Brunch

With warm weather outside, people were out celebrating the Mother's Day holiday with their families.

Tamarack hosted a Mother's Day brunch the morning of Sunday, May 14, 2017. More than 300 people joined in on the tasty celebrations.

A buffet of breakfast and lunch foods was served. Families got to enjoy a meal and celebrate their beloved mothers.

"It's a great way to honor all the moms in your life or all the special ladies in your life," Norma Acord, Tamarack marketing manager, said. "So it's a great way to honor them and give them a great meal they don't have to prepare at home or do anything with and we take care of them here."

This was the second brunch of 2017 at Tamarack. The next event for its culinary arts program will be a theater dinner in June, 2017.

