Local businesses join in on Mother's Day celebrations

Mother's Day is a special time for any parent to spend the holiday with their loved ones. But it's even more precious for one mom celebrating in Beckley.

"It's just been very emotional and very exciting. It means a lot to have my girl here and be able to be here with her and hold her and celebrate the fact that it's Mothers Day and Mommy finally gets to see what it's like," said Stormtracker 59 Meteorologist Heidi Moore.

While this isn't Baby Zoey's first outing at Dobra Zupas, it is of course her first major holiday celebrating with her family.

"There's five Mothers in our party celebrating today and it's just great to be able to get out and do that somewhere instead of just sitting at the house and doing nothing," Moore added.

Moore and her family were just one of more than 60 families who made reservations to enjoy the Mother's Day Brunch at Dobra Zupas.

"The first couple of years we did brunches, it was very small. But for the past week, week and a half our phones have been ringing off the hook," said Dobra Zupas server Ashley Price.

Pierce says they're usually not open on Sunday's but they make an exception for Mother's Day.

"To have 63 reservations on a Sunday, where typically we wouldn't be open is just amazing. I've been here for two years and it's been wonderful to watch it grow into what it is now," Pierce added.

Because of the success they've seen with Mother's Day brunches they plan to host more brunch events in the future.