T-Rex Planet travels to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

Have you ever wanted to know what it's like to see a dinosaur walk? Well this weekend, you had the chance to find out.

T-Rex Planet was inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The exhibit gives kids and their families a close look at dinosaurs like T-Rex's and Triceratops, among others.

Kids could also learn what the prehistoric animals ate and what kind of environment they lived in.

"They see the dinosaurs move and they jump. We have dinosaurs that come out and walk around and sometimes kids get frightened, some kids love it, families laugh, it's just fun," said Jorg Perez, Floor Manager.

T-Rex Planet was set up inside the Convention Center until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.