Click It or Ticket campaign underway

This weekend marks the beginning of the Click It or Ticket campaign which is being enforced across the state. The campaign began Friday and will continue on through Memorial Day.

The Southern Regional Highway Safety Program provided funding for law enforcement agencies throughout the state to participate in the annual initiative.

"This time of year, all across the nation, Click It or Ticket kicks in to reinforce the idea that buckling up is the right thing to do. It saves lives. It's proven to save over 12,000 lives every year. So that's something we want to reinforce," said Captain Paul Blume, Southern Regional Highway Safety.

Blume says simply wearing your seat belt is the best way to protect yourself in the event of a car accident.