Interviews Underway for New FBI Director - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Interviews Underway for New FBI Director

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Interviews were underway at the U.S. Department of Justice as the search is on for a new FBI Director.

This all comes after President Trump fired James Comey from the position.

Now Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his Deputy, Rod Rosenstein are interviewing four candidates for the job.

One of those candidates, Alice Fisher was interviewed Sunday (5/14). Fisher is an attorney and previously served in the Department of Justice.

President Trump stated Saturday (5/13) that they will be making a "fast decision" on filling this role.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.