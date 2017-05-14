Interviews Underway for New FBI Director

Interviews were underway at the U.S. Department of Justice as the search is on for a new FBI Director.

This all comes after President Trump fired James Comey from the position.

Now Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his Deputy, Rod Rosenstein are interviewing four candidates for the job.

One of those candidates, Alice Fisher was interviewed Sunday (5/14). Fisher is an attorney and previously served in the Department of Justice.

President Trump stated Saturday (5/13) that they will be making a "fast decision" on filling this role.