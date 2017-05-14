Mother's Day Scams to be Aware of

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning people to be aware of last-minute Mother's Day scams. Morrisey warns shoppers not to be fooled by what could appear to be an amazing deal on social media feeds.



Retailers, including Lowe’s Home Improvement and Bed, Bath and Beyond, have recently urged consumers to be aware of online coupons that seem too good to be true. With that, Lowe’s alerted consumers of a fraudulent, $50 coupon offer that specifically mentions Mother’s Day.

“Consumers must stay on constant guard,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Con artists will use any social media platform or technology to steal your information. This means everyone must think twice and know that some social media posts are not as they appear.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has seen similar coupon scams involving grocery and retail stores. The coupons will normally represent a scam aimed at stealing a person's identity. It's important to be extra careful of what people click on. Different social media posts are designed to ask questions with no legitimate coupon in return.



Anyone wondering about the validity of a coupon offer should consider; contacting the retailer to verify a suspicious offer, be cautious of any third-parties offering coupons on behalf of another company, and confirm that any offers appearing in a social media feed, also appears on the retailer’s official social media page.

Anyone who thinks they have been the victim of a coupon scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.