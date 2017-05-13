2 Killed in Small Plane Crash in KY - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. -

Authorities said two people were killed when a plane heading from Iowa to Alabama crashed in southern Kentucky.

Christian County Emergency Management Director, Randy Graham, said Saturday (5/13) that the remains of the pilot and passenger have been sent to Louisville for autopsies. There were no survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board has interviewed a witness and the property owner where wreckage was spread over a wide area.

The NTSB said the plane was flying from Davenport, Iowa, to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when it crashed on Friday afternoon (5/12) near Hopkinsville.

Federal Aviation Administration said the crash involved a Beechcraft Bonanza, which seats up to six people. No identities have been released.

