K-9 Officer Takes Bullet for Handler in FL

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Military Trail and Marquette in Jupiter, FL.

During the shooting, K-9 Officer Kasper was injured after taking a bullet for his handler.

This occurred right after 5:30 p.m. on Friday (5/12). Investigators said this shooting is connected to the early morning armed robbery. The suspect, according to Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, had many outstanding out-of-state warrants in North Carolina prior to coming to Florida.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a news conference that deputies were able to locate the suspect from the early morning shooting after the stolen vehicle was identified in the Jupiter area, and through using strategic "investigative techniques."

The sheriff said deputies saw the suspect and chased the suspect before he crashed the vehicle. Gunfire was exchanged between deputies and the suspect, and PBSO. K-9 Officer Kasper took a bullet in the gunfire that was meant for his partner.

K-9 Officer Kasper had surgery and was released Saturday afternoon (5/13). The suspect was killed in the gunfire and Sheriff Bradshaw said, "this very dangerous individual is off the streets."

K-9 Officer Kasper was able to return home and start his recovery.

