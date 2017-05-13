President Trump Attended Liberty University's Commencement

Graduation was underway at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and President Trump joined the celebrations speaking to the graduates.

"I feel wonderful. This is a great day," said one graduate, Patrick Shorts. More than 18,000 people walked in pride as part of Liberty University's 2017 graduating class.

"I feel awesome. it's been a long journey," said a graduate, Jerioth. "It's very surreal," said another graduate, Hope Larsen. For Larson the sea of thousands, one person was missing, her son Ryan.

"We timed it so we would graduate together today (5/13), but unfortunately Ryan was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and a little over a year ago went to bed one night had a low blood sugar night and didn't wake up," said Larson.

"If i give you one message to hold in your hearts today, it's this, never ever give up," said President Donald Trump who spoke to thousands that attended the ceremony. Larson said it's been a tough road without Ryan, but just as President Trump relayed during his speech, giving up wasn't an option.

"He should be here, so my cap says 'I will walk for you,'" said Larson. She walked in her faith and knew Ryan was celebrating with her.