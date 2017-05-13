Inmate Takes Illinois Hospital Employee Hostage

A hostage situation was underway this afternoon at a hospital in Geneva, Illinois.

A Kane County Jail inmate was at the hospital for treatment when he took a correctional officer's gun, according to Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The offender originally held the E.R. staff hostage, but was last seen taking one nurse hostage near an ambulance bay.

The Geneva Police along with the Kane County SWAT teams worked to resolve the situation.

So far there have been no reports of any injuries. The emergency room closed, but other patients have not been evacuated. The inmates name has not been released at this time.

The inmate was shot and killed by police.