SHOTS FIRED at Fracking Protest in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department tells 59 News shots were reportedly fired during a fracking protest in Fayette County.

Deputies said it happened this afternoon around 1 p.m. in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill.

911 Dispatchers said when the call came in they heard shots fired in the background. Deputies then arrived on scene where they found 30 people protesting the disposal of fracking waste on property owned by the Danny Webb Construction Company. Deputies believe the protest was lead by the headwaters organization.

No arrests were made and deputies report no one was injured.