The Search is on for a New FBI Director

The hunt for the next FBI Director continues at the Department of Justice.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his Deputy, Rod Rosenstein will interview four more candidates for the job.

Those include Senator John Cornyn, and the current acting Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe. There are also two lesser known candidates, Alice Fisher, who is an attorney who previously served in the Department of Justice and a New York State Judge, Michael Garcia.

Saturday (5/13) President Trump weighed in on when people could expect to hear a final decision. "I think the process is going to go very quickly. These are outstanding people that are very well known, highest level. So we could make a fast decision," said President Trump.