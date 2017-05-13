Beckley hosts annual Emergency Preparedness Fair

Saturday marks the second annual Raleigh County Emergency Preparedness Fair.

The Beckley Fire Department, along with Jan Care EMS and other agencies were there to share information on the best ways to keep your family safe in the event of an emergency.

"The fire department is here with their fire safety house, as well as our fire extinguisher trainers, just a lot of different stuff we have for the public to take advantage of to keep them prepared in the event of an emergency," said Chris Lanna, Beckley firefighter.

As a firefighter, Lanna is using the Preparedness Fair as an opportunity to offer helpful tips for being ready for any unexpected emergency.

He says one of the easiest and most affordable ways to keep your home safe is to make sure you have a working smoke detector.

"If you have a plan before hand, before an emergency happens you're going to react a lot better to it. So that's what we're just trying to preach today to be prepared in the event of an emergency," Lanna added.

People could also take home items to get their emergency kits started. About 250 gift bags were given away with items like garbage bags, gloves and can openers.

"It's too late to prepare for it after a disaster happens, so the preparedness partnership and the local Emergency Planning Committee has paired together to bring this to the public," said Ann Worley, Southern West Virginia Preparedness Partnership.