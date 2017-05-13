Beckley hosts annual Sweet Treats event

The Beckley Events Committee celebrated their 11th annual Sweet Treats Event. The event is held in conjunction with Raleigh County Schools' Day of the Arts.

The event offered dessert tastings from different local vendors.

"This is our first event of the year and we're really excited, it's a big event. We do it in conjunction with Raleigh County Schools. We're also raising money with dessert ticket sales for the United Way of Southern West Virginia so we're helping a really good cause," said Jill Moorefield, Beckley Events Director.

The event also features music from local students and kicks-off of the Rhododendron Festival. Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way.