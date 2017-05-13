Migration Celebration Features Outdoor Fun and Live Birds



Enjoying the outdoors and learning about wild birds was goal at Little Beaver State Park as a part of their annual migration celebration.



The Three Rivers Avian Center along with the State Park officials hosted a fun filled day for the entire family.

People enjoyed photography workshops, nature walks, storytelling, and painting. The executive director for the Avian Center, Wendy Perrone, said its all aimed at providing an opportunity to enjoy West Virginia's outdoors and educate the community on different types of birds.

"So what we are trying to do is raise raise awareness of wild birds the habitats they live in the things that they do how they behave and some of things people can look at and understand about nature and the environment to help wild birds."



For a full list of all events they plan to host- you can visit the Three Rivers Avian Center's website. Next Month they will host another community open house.

That will be in Summers County.