Glade Spring Resort Hosts 2nd Annual Community Sale - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Glade Spring Resort Hosts 2nd Annual Community Sale

Posted: Updated:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
SHADY SPRING -


The Resort at Glade Springs turned into a one-stop-shop Saturday and it was all for a good cause. 
Residents at the resort hosted their second annual community sale. It featured just about everything from clothing, shoes, art,  jewelry  and electronics. 
This year proceeds will go toward the Just For Kids Child Advocacy center which serves families living in  Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming counties.
Last year the event raised more than 5-thousand dollars for the  United Way of southern west virginia to benefit those affected by floods.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.