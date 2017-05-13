Glade Spring Resort Hosts 2nd Annual Community Sale

SHADY SPRING -
The Resort at Glade Springs turned into a one-stop-shop Saturday and it was all for a good cause.
Residents at the resort hosted their second annual community sale. It featured just about everything from clothing, shoes, art, jewelry and electronics.
This year proceeds will go toward the Just For Kids Child Advocacy center which serves families living in Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming counties.
Last year the event raised more than 5-thousand dollars for the United Way of southern west virginia to benefit those affected by floods.