Greenbrier Community Builds Homes For Families In Need

With hammers in hand and a passion to help, a group of women volunteers set out to start constructing homes for two families in need.



"This is a partnership with Lowes and Habitat for Humanity International this is the tenth annual Women Build event this year we are set to have about 17,000 women build across the United States during this week.

Beth and Doug Caples are from Greenbrier County, and currently live in a trailer that is on the brink of being unsuitable to live in especially during the harsh winters. This project serves as a blessing for them and their four children and eight grand-children.



"Because we couldn't afford to rent anywhere and it just will not last another winter we need to have a safe home not only for us but for our children," Beth Caples said. She added that the overwhelming great show of support from the community cant be described. "It's a feeling that you just cannot explain to actually know that we are going to have our own home that we can call ours and that we know will be safe and warm for the winters it means more than words can actually express."



Casey Butler and his family said they are looking to their long time dream coming true.

"To build the interior walls for our house that we have dreamed of owning for 20 years if not more so its really an exciting time," Butler said.



Both homes will be built in Greenbrier County. One in White Sulphur and the other along Muddy Creek Mountain. On site construction will begin next month and both families are expected to move near Christmas time.



