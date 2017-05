A road in Mercer County has been closed due to a slide. County Route 460/6, Kellysville Road, will remain closed until further notice.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is working to control the slide and ensure everyone's safety. Until they deem the road safe, it will remain closed as emergency crews work to clear the road.

The WV DOT is asking drivers to alternate routes. The closure is expected to last several days while the site is stabilized.