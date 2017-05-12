Hinton Man Arrested After Big Drug Bust

A man is behind bars after a drug bust in Hinton.



Steven Gill Jr. is facing several felony charges, including possession with intent to deliver. Summers County deputies arrested him Wednesday, May 10, 2017 during a traffic stop.

Afterward, deputies went to his home and found more than 100 pills including Roxycodones and Dilaudids. They also found marijuana, cocaine and a loaded gun.

Sheriff Gary Wheeler said the drugs have a street value of more than $120,000.

"After we did the traffic stop, we found drugs on him," Wheeler said. "We got a search warrant and went to his residence at 219 Cedar Avenue in Hinton in Bellepoint we searched the residence and this is what we found."

Sheriff Wheeler said they found a cell phone at the scene that could link more suspects to this investigation.