Minden Mine Site Blamed For Cancer Deaths



25 years ago Dr. Hassan Amjad alerted Minden residents that an Abandoned Mine site could be linked to cancer cases in the area.



Fast Froward to now, he's certain that the old abandoned Shaffer Mine site which contains Polycarbonate Bipenyls also known as PCB's is the culprit behind more than 80 cancer deaths in the area. He said PCB's contain similar ingredients found in agent orange.

"This is a real problem, we have people who are in a small town which was a prosperous town we are letting this small town die," Amjad said.

"It increases the risk of cancer with people who already has some other factors. A person can be a smoker with PCB they're risk of getting cancer is much higher."



For long time Minden resident Steve Hayslett, cancer hits close to home. His parents moved to Minden in 1964 and both of them later died of cancer.

"My mom had breast cancer, my dad died of lung cancer. There is just so many neighbors around here has had it, something is up," he said.

His loss has now left him worried for the sake of his own family which includes his 3-year-old son.

"That's always in the back of your mind, is it going to hit me next or what's it going to do to him you know you want the best for your family you to try and take care of them."



In the years since Dr. Amjad first suspected PCB's might be present, research has expanded our understanding of the chemical's effects. With this knowledge, Dr. Amjad is conducting an in-depth study of his own to find out the impact the PCB'S have had on Minden residents. All in hopes of gaining national attention to assist the residents in getting them the help they need.



"we are ignoring the health issues of people who don't have some representation, if they are poor we don't get any representation in the system I think the poverty is the carcinogens," he said.



Doctor Amjad plans to go door to door in Minden to conduct his study. He's also asked for anyone who has ever lived in Minden and has been diagnosed with cancer to call him at 304-252-1600.

