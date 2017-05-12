State Police Investigate Theft at Mercer Mall - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

State Police Investigate Theft at Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. -

State Police are searching for three people possibly involved in stealing cell phones at Verizon Wireless in the Mercer Mall.

State Police said it happened at the store on April 20, 2017.

Many details surrounding this case have not been released by Troopers.

State Police report the three suspects in the surveillance photo have not been identified. 

Anyone with information concerning the theft or identity of the suspects can contact the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment at (304) 425-2101.

