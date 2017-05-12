UPDATE: Mercer County Man Arrested For Child Exploitation

UPDATE: May 16, 2017 at 4:35 p.m.: Tuesday afternoon, 59News received phone calls from parents who said Charles Dodson is still working with students in the school. The Mercer County Board of Education said Dodson's services will continue for the remainder of the school year.

Letters were sent home to parents of students, who use Dodson's services informing them of the situation and asking them if they would like their child to continue therapy. Parents were then left to make the decision.

Mercer County Schools Superintendent, Deborah Akers released the following statement:

"We have legal obligation to provide the types of services offered by Mr. Dodson. We were not able to find alternate means to offer those services so we have offered a choice to parents. If they want the services provided by Mr. Dodson, then we will allow it to happen. It's totally their option. We are actively pursuing a replacement for next year."

UPDATE: May 13, 2017: The Data Information Specialist with Mercer County Schools, Teresa Russell, told 59 News they are suspending their contracted services with Charles Dodson.

ORIGINAL STORY: Charles "Charlie" Dodson of Bluefield West Virginia is facing child sexual abuse charges. Dodson was arrested yesterday (5/13) for having explicit pictures of a child stored on his phone. Dodson is also accused of sending those photos to his brother in law.

Dodson is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, which is a felony. He's currently out on $30,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for May 24th.