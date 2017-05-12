WVU Student Reported Missing Out of Morgantown

A West Virginia University student has been reported missing.

David Thompson, 23, of Santa Ana, California, lives in Morgantown and attends school at WVU, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Thompson's brother said he heard from him last in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 4 and that three of his friends saw him around town on Friday, May 5. A Facebook post about the disappearance has been shared more than 4,000 times.

Thompson's mother told police that her son has a history of depression.

Police said there does not appear to be any foul play associated with Thompson's disappearance.

Thompson drives a four-door, dark gray 2012 Honda Civic with California registration plate 6TBB524, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Thompson's well-being or whereabouts should contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.