Construction Brings Traffic to a Crawl on I-77 in Ghent

By Tim Carrico, Main Weekday Anchor
GHENT -

Traffic on Interstate 77 southbound should expect delays as construction crews work to repair a bridge.   

The interchange bridge between Odd Road and Interstate 77 in Ghent is under construction. Crews are working to repair the bridge deck plates underneath the bridge.

Road work started Sunday, May 7 and is expected to continue until 6 a.m. Saturday, May 13. One lane of the bridge will be closed throughout the week, but traffic will still be able to pass through.

Drivers should expect delays.

