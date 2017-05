A road was shut down in Greenbrier County on Friday, May 12. Auto Road near Renick, WV was closed to traffic due to a power line falling and blocking the area. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 6:20 p.m. The Renick Fire Department and crews with Appalachian Power responded to the scene.

There is no immediate word on when the road will be reopened. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.