Virginia health officials investigate rare human rabies case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia health officials are investigating a rare case of rabies in a human.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement Friday that the Virginia resident was bitten by a dog while traveling in India.

Human rabies cases in the United States are rare, with only one to three cases reported annually. The last time Virginia reported a human rabies case was in 2009.

While the only documented cases of human transmission of rabies between humans have been via organ transplantation, official say in the interest of caution they are assessing people who have had contact with this patient, including health care workers, to see if they have been exposed.

Officials say they will not release more information about the patient to protect the patient's privacy.

