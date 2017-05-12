Saving Coal Miner Pensions; New Bill in Congress

It's Round Two in what's known as the Miner's Protection Act, and this time it's going to be a major fight. Last month, Congress voted to approve permanent health care for retired miners, who lost those benefits when their coal companies went bankrupt. Now, a new bill would also fund those retired miners pensions.

"We need to start now. If not, we're going to wait until 2020,or 2021, 2022 and say guess what? You all are going to lose your pension checks tomorrow. Why do we have to do that always, to the critical last moment. So I'm trying to fix it now," said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

But critics say if Congress bails out coal miner pensions, it will have to rescue pensions in other industries, too. The Coal Association says, that's nonsense, because miner pensions are backed by what's known as the Abandoned Mines Reclamation Act.

"That money's been accumulating in a fund. It's been generated or allowed to accrue. It comes off of current coal productions," said Chris Hamilton, of the West Virginia Coal Association.

Congress is looking at changing federal bankruptcy laws, so defunct companies cannot skirt their pension obligations to workers who paid in.

"Somebody basically took the monies they had and worked for, negotiated for, and paid for, and they dissolved it through bankruptcy and that shouldn't be done," said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Over 100 thousand miners could benefit from those pensions.

"Members of Congress who support the Miners Protection Plan, note that t took several years to get the health care portion of the plan funded, and it's likely to take several more years to get the pensions funded too," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.