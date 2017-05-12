Senator Manchin visits the U.M.W.A. to address miners' pension benefits

Senator Joe Manchin visited the United Mine Workers of America in Beckley to address concerns over retired miner's pensions.

"If you all hadn't come to Washington, not just one time, you came time after time. Through the hottest days of the summer and the coldest days of the winter and people saw real people," Senator Manchin (D.) said.

Manchin is trying to secure funding for coal miner's pension plans through the Miners Pension Protection Act. It's a benefit former miners like Joe Reynolds depend on. Not only to secure their future, but for the future of their families.

"That's one of the reasons we stayed in the mining industry and stayed under the U.M.W.A. contract is to have our pensions and healthcare, to secure a future for your spouse in case something happens and you pass on before they do. You want to make sure your family is good and secure," Reynolds said.

While the retired miner's have been successful in securing their healthcare, on Friday they learned how to move forward to reclaim their pensions.

"It was very interesting. We're down here, we hear bits and pieces of stuff. Senator Manchin pretty well explained what's going on and what he's trying to do to help us keep what we should have had all along," said retired coal miner Howard Persinger.

"It's important not to give up. They wrote letters, told us their personal lives, continue to do that. Tell us what happens if you lose your pension. Tell us what happens if you lose your U.M.W.A. pension. Let us know how it affects your life, what kind of hardships, that's real. I can take that and read that on the floor of the senate, that's real," Senator Manchin (D.) added.

Senator Shelley-Moore Capito is also sponsoring the bill.