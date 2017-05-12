Attorney General and DHHR shut down alleged Raleigh County Pain Clinic

An alleged pain clinic in Raleigh County was shut down Friday by a court order issued by WV Attorney General, the state's Department of Health and Human Resources and its Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification.

Dr. Yasar Aksoy, MD, has an office in the Beckley Plaza Mall in Raleigh County. Aksoy must cease his pain clinic operation, the order also prohibit him from prescribing any schedule II and III narcotics.

“This is a major victory in the fight to reduce opioid use,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This court order exemplifies our office’s vigorous effort to ensure everyone in the pharmaceutical supply chain adheres to the law.”

A petition was filed on March 15 saying Dr. Aksoy was prescribing narcotics to more than 50 percent of his patients. This petition also alleged Dr. Aksoy for failing to comply with letters from the DHHR and OHFLAC. His defiance led to Friday's court order.