Woman Sentenced to Forty Years for Child Abuse

Following a four day trial, a 12 member jury found April Fox guilty of child abuse resulting in death. According to Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via, Fox will serve forty years in the state penitentiary for the death of six-year-old Shane Yancey.

Yancey died on May 2, 2017. The young boy was undernourished, had suffered from multiple blunt force head trauma, bruising all over his body and diagnosed with Hypernatremia other wise known as salt poisoning.

Forty years is the maximum sentence allowed for this crime. The presiding judge also imposed twenty years of intensive supervision of Fox after her release.