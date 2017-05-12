Wyoming County Man Faces a Series of Serious Charges - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Wyoming County Man Faces a Series of Serious Charges

Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department arrested Joseph White on Wednesday for allegedly strangling a state employee. According to deputies, charges filed against White include strangulation, malicious wounding, two counts of domestic battery, four counts of domestic assault and threatening using a communications device. Deputies says the crimes happened at a home outside of Mullens. 

White also reportedly made threats against the victim's co-workers at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services building in Pineville. The building was temporarily placed on lock-down. 

Strangulation is a felony charge in West Virginia. 

