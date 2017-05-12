City of Lewisburg helps clean up Rainelle after flood

The June floods devastated many areas of southern West Virginia. Rainelle was just one of the cities.

The city of Lewisburg provided their assistance to the town when they were in need. Recently, Rainelle Mayor Andy Pendleton visited Lewisburg to thank them for their generosity. Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester and Pubic Works employee Gary Winebremmer sent a street sweeper to Rainelle to help clean up the downtown after the floods.

“Rainelle was devastated by the June 23rd flood and Mayor Pendleton has worked nonstop to bring her community back. She came into my office some months back to ask if we could help sweep the streets downtown," Manchester said. "The City of Lewisburg sent Gary Winnebremmer over with our street sweeper to help out. Gary did a great job and we are all pleased to help a neighboring city in need. And if she runs into a pinch again, we will help again."

Pictured left to right: Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester, Rainelle Mayor Andy Pendleton and Lewisburg Public Works employee Gary Winebremmer.