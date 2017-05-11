Antique Bentleys Make a Stop in Southern West Virginia

A group of Englishmen stop in West Virginia on their tour of America.



They stopped at Glade Springs Resort Thursday, May 11 on their trip across the U.S. The group from the United Kingdom is touring the country in their classic Bentley cars.

The trip started in New Orleans and will end in Baltimore. Drivers said they like to stay off highways, so that they can get a real feel of the country.

"We want to get on U.S. Highways, see a bit of the countryside, see the villages and the small towns, and stop and drive on interesting roads," Bentley driver, Richard Freestone, said. "So we've been on the Great Smokey mountains, and also on the Blue Ridge parkway."

They're staying at Glade Springs Resort Thursday night, but they will resume their trip Friday as they make their way east.