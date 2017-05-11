Fairmont State Presidential Search Stirs Ethics Concerns From Faculty

The search for a new president at Fairmont State University continues to receive backlash from faculty.

During Thursday's Board of Governor's meeting, Dr. Galen Hansen, Professor of Physics, cited parts of the state's Open Governmental Meetings Law that he believed the board is violating.

Hansen said the board is conducting business about its presidential search in executive session.

He cited the first line of the Law which states, "The Legislature hereby finds and declares that public agencies in this state exist for the singular purpose of representing citizens of this state in governmental affairs, and it is, therefore, in the best interests of the people of this state for the proceedings of public agencies be conducted openly, with only a few clearly defined exceptions."

Hansen said the board should only go into executive session when it is required of them due to personal matters and matters concerning the presidential search should be open to the public.

The board later announced it hired a search firm, Association of Governing Boards, to find an interim president and full-time president. Current President Dr. Maria Rose is set to retire June 30.

Chairman Dixie Yann said she and two other FSU employees, Monica Cochran, Director of Procurement, and a member of the Human Resources Department, chose the search firm on their own. During a previous BOG meeting, it was announced that the board gave Yann the authority to find a search firm. The firm was chosen from three others and was based on a point system, she said. After proposals were received and evaluated, they ranked each firm by points then chose the firm with the highest points. Yann did not specify what the point values were for.

The BOG announced it was extending its search in March. No explanation was given as to why that decision was made.

"We had advocated a search firm in the first place so it is great that they did, it is not great that they do everything behind the scenes in private and don't let the public know what the process is," Hansen said.

Hansen said as a faculty member, he discovered in November that the presidential search had been going on for months and that the board was asked not to disturb faculty members with details of it as they were being evaluated.

Hansen and another faculty member, Dr. Albert Magro, filed a lawsuit over the BOG presidential search in March. Hansen also filed a Freedom of Information Act request in January for written documents regarding the search.

Yann said she believes the board has handled the search legally.