Southern West Virginia National Parks Draw Millions of Dollars to Local Economy

Tourism to National Parks is bringing new life to a struggling Southern West Virginia economy.

Don Baird, tourist, said he's making a trip to New River Gorge National River from Paris, Texas. Visitors like him have spent around a combined $70 million more, since 2015, near four different National Parks in the state.

"It's you know, interesting to see the New River Bridge and think about all the work that went into it and the scene is just pretty to look at," Baird said.

According to a study by the National Park Service, two of those parks bringing in all that money are in Fayette County and one is in Mercer County. New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River are three of the four listed National Parks. Harpers Ferry National Historic Park is the fourth.

Major factors to the draw of these National Parks are the iconic views you can't find anywhere else like the New River Bridge.

"We're always happy to have people come into the park and enjoy the resources here in the park, but then also they go out into those local communities and spend their money out there," Julena Campbell, National Park Service spokesperson, said. "So then it's a direct input into the local economy."

The National Park Service study shows most of the visitors came to the New River Gorge National River at roughly 1.2 million.

"I don't know what I would compare it to, it's unique to look at," Baird said.

All the spending from these visitors at National Parks helped support more than a thousand jobs in our area.

