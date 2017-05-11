Mercer County Woman will Plead Guilty for Beating a Senior Citiz - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mercer County Woman will Plead Guilty for Beating a Senior Citizen

A Mercer County woman charged with attempted murder, robbery and other crimes, in the beating of an elderly woman, plans to enter a guilty plea. Prosecuting attorney George Sitler said Angela Graham of Bluefield was arrested in January after neighbors heard screams coming from the home of 81-year-old Patricia Hartley.

On Thursday, Sitler said Graham will plead guilty to attempted murder and other charges on Monday, May 15, 2017.  She and Hartley's son, Wayne, were arrested for hitting Graham with a marble rolling pin, after she got out of the shower, cutting her wrist with a knife and beating her with a baseball bat.

Graham faces at least 3 to 15 years in prison. She has agreed to testify at Wayne Hartley's trial.

