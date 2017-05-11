Criminal Justice Students Tour Tazewell County Sheriff's Office

Criminal justice students at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center get a behind the scenes look at what it's like to work in law enforcement on May 11, 2017. The students toured the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, the 911 dispatch center, the jail, and courthouse. About 19 students took the tour. They are learning the required skills needed to work in dispatch and the detective division just to name a few.

Captain Neil Turley said, "They get an opportunity to see hands on what it's really like if you're seeking a career in this field. To see the actual work that's going on, it will tell them whether this is something that they want to pursue or not through college and make a career out of it."



The sheriffs office also offers a youth academy that also shows what it's like to work in law enforcement for students beginning in June.

Students can pick up applications at the sheriffs office.