Body Found in Corinne area of Wyoming County IDENTIFIED

UPDATE: According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department, the women that was found yesterday (5/11) in Corinne is 42 year old Vanessa Halsey.

She is from Amigo, Raleigh County.

As of right now, no signs of foul play have been found.

ORIGINAL: According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cochran, a woman's body has been found in a body of water in Corinne Bottom.

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is investing the case. Details are still very limited at this time.

