Residents In Tazewell County Prepare For Potential Flooding Ahead Of Flash Flood Watch

While we are under a flash flood watch, we wanted to know how people are preparing. 59News spoke with residents who live close to the Clinch River in Tazewell County and have seen flooding there in the past. 58 year old Mark Wampler has lived on Bottom Road in Raven for 6 years now. The Clinch River is close to his back yard. He said his basement flooded in April of 2017 during heavy rain. Wampler said he plans to keep an eye on the river Thursday night.

Wampler said, "You can't stop it. It's just nature. If it's going to happen, it's going to happen. Just be ready and don't get in its way. Don't try to drive through it. Just try to get away from it before it does happen is the best advice, the best thing to do."

Harold Boyd of Raven said he's worried for potential flooding but said he's used to it.

Boyd said, "I'll usually sleep a little bit during the day. I'll sit up and watch it at night just in case we was to have to evacuate."

Boyd said whenever there's heavy rain, it starts to flood in the ditches close to his home. He said he's preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

Boyd said, "It starts out flooding on this side and then goes all the way to the river."

Wampler encourages residents to have a bag already packed with essential items ahead of time in case it starts to flood.

Wampler said, "I think a lot of people do wait too long. Just watch it. Keep an eye on it. Watch the news. Watch the river close. This river takes so much water from everything else and it raises really fast once it starts."

